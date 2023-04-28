INDIA

SC/ST scholarship scam: ED attaches Haridwar property of educational trust

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said that they have attached an immovable property worth Rs 5.06 crore situated in Haridwar, belonging to Aarti Charitable Educational Trust which runs Amrit Group of Colleges, Roorkee, in the case of SC/ST scholarship scam.

The total attachment in this case till date is Rs 12.13 crore.

The ED initiated the investigation under PMLA based on the FIR registered by Haridwar police.

During the course of investigation, it was learnt that Amrit Group of Colleges, Roorkee had fraudulently received huge amount of scholarships in the name of SC/ST students from Social Welfare Department, Haridwar for the period 2011-12 to 2016-2017.

“It was established that the institution had made false claims to obtain scholarship under SC/ST scholarship scheme which have been embezzled, siphoned off by Amrit Group of Colleges, Roorkee and caused huge financial loss to the public exchequer with wrongful gain to themselves,” an ED official said.

Investigation under PMLA revealed that this ill-gotten money was further diverted to either the personal bank accounts of the trustees of Aarti Charitable Educational Trust or to other accounts of the college, utilised for the expenses of the trust and withdrawn in cash.

Further, property worth Rs 1.45 Crore in the nature of land situated in Haridwar district belonging to Wali Gram Udhyog Vikas Sansthan, Roorkee which runs Techword Wali Gram Udhyog Vikas Sansthan, Group of Institutions, Roorkee and another property worth Rs 5.62 crore in nature of land and building situated in Haridwar district belonging to Seth Bimal Prasad Jain Educational Trust which runs Phonics Group of Institutions, Roorkee have also been attached.

