SC stays coercive action against Khurshid in trespass case

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Friday granted protection from any coercive action to senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid in an alleged trespassing offence of 2015.

The Delhi Public School Society (DPSS) had alleged Khurshid trespassed into its office in south Delhi on March 30, 2015, along with other accused and forcibly occupied the office of the Chairman.

Khurshid moved the apex court challenging the High Court order of November 2019, which dismissed his plea to quash summons in the case. A bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde issued notice to Delhi Police and Delhi government. The top court also issued notice to explore mediation between the parties in the 2015 case. The court will conduct further hearing on the matter on January 31, 2020.

The High Court had observed the sufficient material on record to initiate proceedings against Khurshid and S.R. Vaish, who were seeking quashing of summoning order of August 4, 2018. The High Court allowed the petition of Delhi Police and the complainant seeking to set aside the lower court order discharging another accused Sharda Nayak.

The High Court had directed all parties, including Khurshid, to appear before the lower court on December 16. Earlier, Khurshid had moved the High Court challenging the trial court’s January 2018 order summoning him as an accused. The High Court set aside this trial court order in May 2018, and directed it to pass fresh order. In August 2018, the trial court summoned Khurshid in the case. Khurshid challenged this order in the High Court.

The DPS Society had alleged Khurshid was involved in a conspiracy to illegally occupy and take over the premises of the society. Later, an FIR was registered in the case.

–IANS

ss/kr