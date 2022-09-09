INDIA

SC stays demolition of iconic Curlies in Goa, where Sonali Phogat was drugged

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the demolition of Curlies restaurant on Goa’s Anjuna beach, which has recently been linked to the death of Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat.

The authorities demolished the restaurant after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) upheld the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA) order to demolish the restaurant.

A bench headed by Chief Justice U.U. Lalit Court granted stay with respect to demolition of buildings in one survey number. The bench directed the restaurant owner to suspend commercial operation till further orders, and added that if there be unauthorised construction in lands other than the survey number, where it stayed the demolition, then the demolition can certainly go on.

The counsel for the restaurant owner said they were not given proper hearing by NGT, and the order was uploaded on Thursday. The counsel emphasized that the demolition is underway and urged the top court to grant relief. The top court stayed the demolition and scheduled the hearing in the matter next week.

Justice Lalit gave an urgent hearing on the matter after the counsel, representing the restaurant owner, submitted that if the matter is adjourned then the property would not remain, as demolition is underway. The NGT order came on appeal filed against the order of the GCZMA directing the razing of the iconic restaurant.

The top court asked Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority to file its response before Wednesday in connection with the matter along with pictures and reports.

