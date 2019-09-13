SC stays execution in Coimbatore rape, double murder case

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the execution of a man convicted in a rape and double-murder case in Coimbatore, nine years ago.

The Justice R.F. Nariman-headed Bench stayed the execution of Manoharan till October 16, the next date of hearing. He was to be executed on September 20. The Bench said it was granting one last opportunity to the convict to argue his review petition as it was related to death penalty.

His counsel sought time from the court on the pretext of inspecting the case records of the trial court in Tamil Nadu. The counsel submitted that the convict was not duly represented from the trial court to the top court due to change of seven lawyers.

On August 1, upholding the death penalty by a 2:1 majority verdict, the Supreme Court said the offence fell under the “rarest of rare” category.

On October 29, 2010, Manoharan and co-accused Mohanakrishnan picked up the girl and her seven-year-old brother from outside a temple when they were preparing to go to school in Coimbatore.

They raped the girl and tried to kill her sibling by poisoning. When they did not die, the accused threw them into a canal where they drowned. Mohanakrishnan was later shot dead in an encounter.

