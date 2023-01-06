INDIA

SC stays HC order of two-month jail to NTPC chairperson in contempt case

NewsWire
The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Telangana High Court order which had sentenced the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) chairperson to two months in jail in a contempt case.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the NTPC chief, submitted before a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud that there should be a stay on the high court order. The bench, also comprising Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala, said, “We are staying the high court order”.

Earlier during the day, the bench agreed to examine a plea by Gurdeep Singh, the NTPC Chairman and Managing Director, against the high court order.

On December 31, the Telangana High Court sentenced Singh in a contempt case. The high court charged Singh and his Secunderabad-based HR of wilful disobedience of court orders and imposed a penalty of Rs 2,000 each.

The officials were facing allegations of not adhering to the court order on delivering justice to those who lost their land to the NTPC unit in Ramagundam 42 years ago. However, the high court suspended the judgment for six weeks to allow the contemnor to move a superior court.

