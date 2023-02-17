INDIA

SC stays proceedings in 2014 inflammatory speech case against Kejriwal

NewsWire
0
0

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed criminal proceedings against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a 2014 inflammatory speech case.

A bench, headed by Justice K.M. Joseph and comprising Justice B.V. Nagarathna, said the stay will remain until the next date of hearing before the court and directed the listing of the matter after 5 weeks.

It also said that it is a settled position of law that there can be no appeal for votes on the basis of religion.

As Kejriwal’s counsel argued that his client had only used the word ‘khuda’ (God), the bench queried: “Are you saying God cannot be related to a particular religion?”

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, contended that “khuda” cannot be attributed to God of Muslims alone as the allegation made in the present case. He emphasised that it was not an appeal to Muslims and for an offence, the use of such a word must be followed by some vilification to show intent.

The bench further queried, why would somebody holding the office of CM make such a statement and it is intriguing.

“‘God will not forgive you if you vote for BJP’… saying this in a secular country..”, it said.

After hearing arguments, the top court stayed proceedings against Kejriwal pending before an Uttar Pradesh trial court.

The top court was hearing an appeal filed by Kejriwal challenging the Allahabad High Court passed in January, declining to entertain his plea for discharge in the case. The high court had upheld an order of the Sultanpur sessions court.

A Flying Squad Magistrate, citing Section 125 (promoting enmity between classes in connection with election) of the Representation of the People Act, alleged that Kejriwal had flouted the model code of conduct.

20230217-193602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN schools gearing up for Sep 1 reopening

    Govt to withdraw one lakh ‘minor cases’: Assam CM Sarma

    PKL: Defending champions Dabang Delhi to face U Mumba in opening...

    Vishal’s ‘Veeramae Vaagai Soodum’ to release on Jan 26