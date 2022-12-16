The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order directing the Rajasthan government to pay a whopping Rs 3,000 crore as environmental compensation for the alleged improper management of solid and liquid waste.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, stayed the operation of the September 15 order of the tribunal.

The bench, also comprising Justice P.S. Narasimha, said the order shall not be construed as obviating the duty of the state to comply with all other directions and to report compliance to the tribunal.

Counsel, representing the Rajasthan government, said the state government has taken steps in connection with the matter.

The state government had sought setting aside of the interim order.

The NGT had said the total compensation is rounded off at Rs 3,000 crore, which may be deposited by the state in a separate ring-fenced account within two months as per directions of the Chief Secretary and utilised for restoration measures.

This compensation amount includes Rs 2,500 crore for gap in the treatment of liquid waste sewage and Rs 555 crore for failure to scientifically-managed solid waste works, rounded off at Rs 3,000 crore.

The order was passed as per the Supreme Court’s directions which is requiring the tribunal to monitor the enforcement of solid and liquid waste management norms.

“We hope in the light of interaction with the Chief Secretary, the state of Rajasthan will take further measures in the matter by innovative approach, stringent monitoring at appropriate level, including at the level of the District Magistrates (who execute the District Environment Plans) and the Chief Secretary, ensuring that the gap in solid and liquid waste generation and treatment is bridged at the earliest, shortening the proposed timelines, adopting alternative/interim measures to the extent and wherever found viable,” the green court said in the order.

