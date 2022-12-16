INDIA

SC stays Rs 3K cr penalty imposed by NGT on Rajasthan for improper waste management

NewsWire
0
0

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order directing the Rajasthan government to pay a whopping Rs 3,000 crore as environmental compensation for the alleged improper management of solid and liquid waste.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, stayed the operation of the September 15 order of the tribunal.

The bench, also comprising Justice P.S. Narasimha, said the order shall not be construed as obviating the duty of the state to comply with all other directions and to report compliance to the tribunal.

Counsel, representing the Rajasthan government, said the state government has taken steps in connection with the matter.

The state government had sought setting aside of the interim order.

The NGT had said the total compensation is rounded off at Rs 3,000 crore, which may be deposited by the state in a separate ring-fenced account within two months as per directions of the Chief Secretary and utilised for restoration measures.

This compensation amount includes Rs 2,500 crore for gap in the treatment of liquid waste sewage and Rs 555 crore for failure to scientifically-managed solid waste works, rounded off at Rs 3,000 crore.

The order was passed as per the Supreme Court’s directions which is requiring the tribunal to monitor the enforcement of solid and liquid waste management norms.

“We hope in the light of interaction with the Chief Secretary, the state of Rajasthan will take further measures in the matter by innovative approach, stringent monitoring at appropriate level, including at the level of the District Magistrates (who execute the District Environment Plans) and the Chief Secretary, ensuring that the gap in solid and liquid waste generation and treatment is bridged at the earliest, shortening the proposed timelines, adopting alternative/interim measures to the extent and wherever found viable,” the green court said in the order.

20221216-225202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PM Modi shares success stories of digital India

    India, Singapore and Thailand carry out naval drill in Andaman

    I-T raids at SAGE Group premises in Bhopal, Indore

    Delhi reports 100+ Covid cases after three days