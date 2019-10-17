SC stays trial in Chattisgarh sex CD scam

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday stayed trial in the Chhatisgarh sleaze CD matter, where Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has been alleged to be an accused.

The CBI moved the apex court seeking for transfer of trial outside Chattisgarh.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the witnesses in the case were being threatened, and FIRs have been lodged against them.

“Two witnesses have given statement under section 164 (statement before the magistrate)… After the charge sheet was filed, one of the accused has gone on to become the Chief Minister of the state and the other became his political advisor,” submitted Mehta before a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

He also told the court that there is direct threat to the witnesses in the case. The apex court also issued notices in the case. CBI seeks to shift the trial to Delhi.

In 2017, then Chhattisgarh PWD Minister Rajesh Munat lodged a complaint against Baghel and senior journalist Vinod Verma for allegedly defaming him through a fake sex CD.

Munat, was considered a close associate of then Chief Minister Raman Singh, said that the CD was an attempt to tarnish his image. Later, the state police swooped down on journalist Verma’s house and picked him up. Verma was earlier working with the BBC.

