INDIA

SC to consider today review plea by Karti Chidambaram against PMLA judgment

NewsWire
0
0

The Supreme Court on Wednesday will take up a plea by Congress MP Karti P. Chidambaram seeking review of its recent PMLA judgment, which upheld the sweeping powers of the Enforcement Directorate to investigate and arrest.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana and comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and C.T. Ravikumar will consider the review petition filed by Chidambaram inside the chamber at 1.20 p.m.

According to Chidambaram, the judgment deserves to be reviewed on grounds of grave error and being contradictory to earlier judgments and provisions of the Constitution.

On July 27, the top court had delivered its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging various provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002.

On Tuesday, the PMLA judgment also received a critique from a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana.

In a 96-page judgment dealing with provisions of Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Amendment Act, 2016, the top court made a short remark on the PMLA judgment titled ‘Vijay Madanlal Choudary’, which was pronounced by a bench headed by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar on July 27.

The top court noted that in Vijay Madanlal Choudary & Ors vs. Union of India, this Court dealt with confiscation proceedings under Section 8 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) and limited the application of Section 8(4) of PMLA concerning interim possession by authority before conclusion of final trial to exceptional cases.

“The Court distinguished the earlier cases in view of the unique scheme under the impugned legislation therein. Having perused the said judgment, we are of the opinion that the aforesaid ratio requires further expounding in an appropriate case, without which, much scope is left for arbitrary application,” said the top court.

20220824-111005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gujarat reports 13,847 new Covid cases, 172 deaths

    Trinamool, BJP workers clash over nomination filing in Barrackpore

    Andhra CM lays foundation stone for 1.5 km wall

    Housewives biggest backers of minister helming Jal Jeevan Mission