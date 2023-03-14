The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to examine Karnataka Lokayukta’s plea challenging anticipatory bail granted by the high court to BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, accused in the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents (KSDL) contract scam.

A counsel mentioned the plea for urgent listing before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud. The Chief Justice asked the counsel to mention it before a bench headed by Justice S.K. Kaul, pointing out that the CJI’s court is hearing a constitution bench matter, and it will not be possible for the bench to hear it. The counsel pressed that the matter could be taken up at 2 p.m.

The bench said, “We are hearing a constitution bench matter or else we would have taken it at the end of the board”. After hearing the brief submissions, the bench asked the counsel to mention the matter before Justice Kaul.

The counsel mentioned the matter before Justice Kaul, who asked him what was the urgency in listing the case?

The counsel replied that the accused is a sitting MLA and a large amount of money was seized from his possession and requested the court to hear the matter at 2 p.m. The bench said the high court has already applied its mind and the matter will be listed in due course.

Earlier this month, the Lokayukta police arrested BJP MLA’s son Prashanth Madal, who is the chief accounts officer of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board, while allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 40 lakh on behalf of his father at the KSDL office. Virupakashappa resigned as chairperson of KSDL following his sona’s arrest.

The high court granted anticipatory bail to the MLA after hearing his petition.

