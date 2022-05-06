INDIA

SC to hear Azam Khan’s interim bail plea on May 11

The Supreme Court on Friday expressed discontent over the delay in deciding the bail application of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in a land grabbing case.

A bench of Justices L. Nageswara Rao and B.R. Gavai said Khan has been granted bail in all other cases, except this matter.

“This is travesty of justice. We will not say anything more,” it said.

Counsel representing Khan submitted before the top court that the high court had reserved its verdict on the bail application. The bench noted that Khan has got bail in 86 out of 87 cases. After hearing arguments, the top court scheduled the matter for further hearing on May 11.

In December last year, the Allahabad High Court had reserved its decision on Khan’s bail plea. Later, the state government requested the high court to allow it to bring on record certain new facts. The fresh affidavits in the matter were filed on Thursday.

The counsel for Khan submitted before the top court that the matter was heard on Thursday and the judgment has been reserved. The high court had reserved the order for Khan’s bail plea in a case of grabbing of enemy property for his Mohammad Ali Jauhar University project.

In February, the top court had declined to grant interim bail to Khan for campaigning in the Uttar Pradesh elections. The court asked him to move the Allahabad High Court, where his bail plea is pending.

Currently, he is lodged in Sitapur jail in connection with a number of cases, which includes land grabbing, lodged against him in Rampur.

A case was registered against Khan and others for allegedly grabbing of enemy property and misappropriation of public money of more than hundreds of crores of rupees.

