Canindia News

SC upholds conviction in rape case, says accused took advantage of victim’s low IQ

by CanIndia New Wire Service0

The Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of a man accused of raping a mentally disabled girl with low IQ.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan and comprising Justice R. Subhash Reddy said that the accused has taken advantage of the mental disability and low IQ of the victim.

The top court dismissed the appeal of the accused challenging the Himachal Pradesh High Court verdict delivered in September 2016. The High Court had reversed the trial court order, which acquitted the accused, and sentenced him to seven years’ imprisonment. The top court relied on the DNA report, which established that the accused was the biological father of the victim’s child. The bench said it is required to be noted that it is a case of sexual assault on a victim whose IQ was 62 and was mentally retarded and that the accused has taken undue advantage of the mental sickness of the victim.

The bench said: “A person suffering from mental disorder or mental sickness deserves special care, love and affection. They are not to be exploited. Therefore, no interference of this Court against the impugned judgment and order passed by the High Court convicting the accused is called for.”

The bench observed that on evidence, it has been established and proved that the victim was mentally retarded and she was not in a position to understand the aspects of sexual assault. “From the medical evidence, it emerges that IQ 62 falls in the category of ‘mild mental retardation'”, noted the top court.

The top court noted that the High Court rightly observed that case would fall under Section 375 IPC and has rightly convicted the accused for the offence under Section 376 IPC. “Even as per clause 5 of Section 375 IPC, ‘a man is said to commit rape’, if with her consent when, at the time of giving such consent, by reason of unsoundness of mind, is unable to understand the nature and consequences of that to which she gives consent”, noted the top court.

The FIR in the matter was lodged by the victim’s father in 2008. He said his daughter had informed her mother that the accused had raped her when had gone to graze the cattle.

The prosecution had submitted that due to fear and mental weakness, the victim had not disclosed the incident to anyone.

–IANS

ss/kr

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Covid-19: Goa to adopt Bihar assembly polls protocols for ZP polls

CanIndia New Wire Service

5th round of govt-farmer talks inconclusive, next meet on Dec 9

CanIndia New Wire Service

Bihar minister apologies for statement on Veer Kunwar Singh

CanIndia New Wire Service

Man held for posting pic with firearm on Facebook, pistol seized

CanIndia New Wire Service

SC pulls up Telangana govt for insensitivity in suicide of BHEL woman officer

CanIndia New Wire Service

CRPF trooper shoots self in Srinagar

CanIndia New Wire Service

Narco-terror case: Bank manager among 6 in NIA’s charge sheet

CanIndia New Wire Service

K’taka ex-minister Baig gets bail in IMA ponzi scam case

CanIndia New Wire Service

Bangabandhu’s sculpture vandalised in Bangladesh

CanIndia New Wire Service

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested