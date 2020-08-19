‘SC verdict one big step towards justice for Sushant’s family’

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) Soon after the Supreme Court ordered a court-monitored CBI probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Wednesday, his legal team said “it is a big day as his family has moved one big step towards justice.”

Speaking to reporters after the pronouncement of the orders, senior advocate Vikas Singh said, “It’s a very important day for us in the fight for justice for Sushant Singh Rajput as the apex court has ordered a court-monitored CBI probe.”

He further said the top court also held that the probe being carried out by the Mumbai Police was a “very initial” one.

The senior counsel said that now the Central Bureau of Investigation will take all the papers and evidence relating to the case in its possession and would begin the probe rapidly.

This verdict is a big leap for justice to be delivered to the family of the late actor, the senior counsel said.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe into the death of Sushant and asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI.

Justice Hrishikesh Roy said the CBI will be competent to probe not only the Patna FIR but any other FIR in connection with the case.

The top court noted that the Mumbai Police have registered only an accidental death report in connection with Sushant’s death, therefore it has limited investigation powers, whereas the case registered by Bihar Police is a full-fledged FIR which has been already referred to the CBI.

The top court ensured that there was no confusion about CBI being the sole authority to investigate the mystery behind Sushant’s death and no other state police could interfere with it. The apex court order came on a plea by Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty seeking transfer of FIR registered in Patna to Mumbai.

The apex court emphasised that the probe in the case has been ordered by it and the Maharashtra government must comply and assist.

The CBI is also free to register a fresh case, if required, added the top court.

