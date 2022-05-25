Scarborough Health Network (SHN) has issued a public notice of an incident in January involving unauthorized access to data contained on several of SHN’s servers. Patients are asked to monitor accounts for fraud. SHN is also offering two years of credit monitoring service at no cost.

“Patient data contained on a subset of SHN’s servers may have been accessed, including patient ID numbers, names, genders, date of birth, email address, home address, OHIP number, procedure descriptions, lab reports, staff names, physician name and numbers, insurance policy numbers, immunization status and diagnosis information. This could affect both past and present patient data from all SHN hospitals,” the health network said in a news release.

Individuals visiting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic that was affiliated with SHN have not been affected by this incident as their data was only uploaded to Ministry of Health servers. The only data related to COVID-19 vaccinations that may have been exposed is for individuals who were actually admitted to an SHN hospital and received in-patient care, where that information was included as part of their patient chart, said the statement.

“As soon as the issue was identified on January 25, 2022, SHN immediately retained a leading third-party cybersecurity team to conduct a detailed investigation and to assist in containing the incident and restoring the security of our systems. We can confirm that the unauthorized actor was shut out of the system by February 1, 2022. Patient data from February 1, 2022 and onward is not at risk,” the statement added.

Out of an abundance of caution, SHN reminds current and former patients to be diligent in monitoring accounts, and remaining vigilant for incidents of fraud and identity theft.

SHN has also retained the assistance of Trans Union of Canada to offer two years of credit monitoring services at no cost to anyone who has been a patient at SHN. To activate monitoring, current and former SHN patients can contact the call centre at 1-888-874-2140.