Scare as 2 succumb to H3N2 virus in Maha, another death to be confirmed

In a major public health concern, at least two persons have died in Maharashtra due to the H3N2 virus infection, Health Minister Tanaji Sawant said here on Wednesday.

The first death of a 23-year-old male medical student occurred in Ahmednagar and the second death of a 72-year-old man has been reported from Nagpur, and both had tested Covid-19 positive plus multiple ailments, he said.

Besides, there is a third suspected death due to H3N2 from Nagpur, but the official confirmation is awaited.

So far, the state has notched 352 cases of H3N2 patients who are under treatment in different hospitals, said Sawant.

“We are requesting people to take all precautions and avoid engaging in self-medication, as with timely treatment, the disease is fully curable,” Sawant told media persons.

In both the cases, the victims were suffering from various ailments including Covid-19 and H3N2 and the exact causes of their deaths would be available in another 24 hours, he added.

Among the symptoms of H3N2 are prolonged fever with body aches, cough, running nose, and in extreme cases, even breathlessness or wheezing and health authorities advise immediate treatment.

20230315-180403

