A food delivery boy sustained critical injuries after he jumped off the third floor of a building out of fear when a pet dog started barking at him.

Mohammed Rizwan (23), who works with food delivery app Swiggy, had gone to an apartment building in Banjara Hills to deliver a parcel.

According to police, the delivery boy had gone to the third floor of Lumbini Rock Castle apartment. When he knocked at the door of a flat, a German shepherd barked and came charging towards him. Out of fear, Rizwan jumped off the third floor and sustained grievous injuries.

Flat owner Shobana called an ambulance and got him shifted to Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS).

The condition of Rizwan, a resident of Sriram Nagar in Yousufguda area of the city, is stated to be critical.

Rizwan’s brother Mohammed Khaja lodged a complaint with Banjara Hills police on Thursday night and sought action.

