Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost’s wedding plans stuck in limbo

Hollywood stars Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are rethinking their wedding plans amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In “Andy Cohen Live”, Jost opened up about his wedding plans and how he and Johansson have had to reevaluate their wedding plans amid the pandemic, reports etonline.com.

Asked whether the pandemic made them rethink how they will get married, the 38-year-old said: “Of course. We don’t even know what’s legally allowed. This is not the time to get all your elderly, at risk relatives together all in one big group … who knows!”