Scarlett Johansson was unsure to see Jeremy Renner again after accident

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson is detailing her visit with Jeremy Renner following his near-fatal snow plough accident back in January.

In an interview with Variety, the ‘Black Widow’ actress claimed that she felt really emotional as she was unsure if she’d ever see him again after the accident, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I was honestly so f**king happy to see him,” Scarlett said of her co-star in Marvel movies.

“I didn’t know if I was ever going to see him again. To not only see him again but to see him thriving and in such an amazing space, mentally.”

The ‘Avengers: Endgame’ actress continued: “He’s a very spiritual person in general and a very soulful person. And you can see that in his work. It comes through. He has such a depth to him. And I just was so happy to see that he is full of life and light, and he’s also hilarious. We laughed a lot.”

Chris Evans, who joined Johansson during the visit, later described the mood when they reunited. “No tears at all. A lot of laughs and smiles and hugs,” he revealed.

“Leave it to Jeremy to take something this potentially tragic and turn it into something so inspiring,” Evans said.

In the interview, Johansson shared that she was filming her upcoming movie ‘Project Artemis’, which also stars Channing Tatum, when she woke up to the news that her ‘Avengers’ co-star was almost killed in the accident which left him injured and hospitalised.

“I was very upset,” she said.

Despite the dire situations, Scarlett noted that Jeremy managed to make a few jokes about how the 52-year-old actor emerged as the real superhero among his MCU castmates.

“On the Avengers text chain, we’re like, ‘OK, you beat us all. That’s it. You won’,” she went on saying.

“That’s like real superhero stuff. It’s unbelievable.”

Thankfully, Jeremy is in great condition amid his recovery. Earlier this month, the ‘Hawkeye’ star said that he had “lower pain levels” and had been “surpassing goals” daily in his recovery bid.

“Lower Pain levels mark great progress … Making recovery and Surpassing Goals A daily habit!!! (sic) #OneStep,” he shared in a short clip on his Instagram Stories.

Renner also posted a snap of a “bone growth stimulator” placed on his lower leg and said he has been “trying everything”.

20230510-132405

