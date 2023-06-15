ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Scarlett Johansson’s son was more ‘popular’ with her ‘Asteroid City’ co-stars

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson had a little help bonding with her ‘Asteroid City’ co-stars, thanks to her son Cosmo.

When Johansson, 38, was working on the Wes Anderson film, Cosmo – who will turn 2 years old in August – was just a little baby, and everyone loved spending time with him, reports People magazine.

According to Johansson, he was quite the popular little guy on set.

“I actually wasn’t popular, it was just the baby,” Johansson told People of her son with husband Colin Jost. “People were excited to see the baby, not me. They’re like, ‘Oh, it’s you. Where’s baby?'”

Cosmo and Jost both spent time with Johansson in between takes. She said: “My family came (with me to set). My husband and baby did because we had just had a little baby. Some people had partners that came up.”

Johansson continued: “Most people were alone, I think. A lot of people had children too, but maybe a little bit older.”

“I just had a tiny, tiny baby,” she said, adding that Cosmo was like the “set baby”.

