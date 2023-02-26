INDIA

Scattered to fairly widespread precipitation likely in J&K in next 24 hrs

Weather was dry in J&K during the last 24 hours. The MeT office said on Sunday that scattered to fairly widespread light rain/snow is likely in the coming day.

“Scattered to fairly widespread light rain/snow is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 7.3, Pahalgam 3.2 and Gulmarg minus 1.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

In Ladakh region, Drass town had minus 10.1, Kargil minus 8.2 and Leh minus 6.6 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 12.5, Katra 13.1, Batote 9, Banihal 7.4 and Bhaderwah 5.5 as the minimum temperature.

