Scattered to widespread rain likely in J&K today

The weather was generally clear in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Thursday that scattered to widespread light rain is likely during the next 24 hours.

“Scattered to fairly widespread light rain with thunderstorms is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours,” an official of the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

Srinagar had 13.7, Pahalgam 7.4 and Gulmarg 4.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Kargil had 7 while Leh had 4.4 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 24, Katra 19.6, Batote 14.7, Banihal 13.1 and Bhaderwah 12.2 as the minimum temperature.

20230518-100006

