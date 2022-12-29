INDIALIFESTYLE

Scattered to widespread rain, snow likely in Kashmir

NewsWire
0
0

Weather was dry and cold in J&K during the last 24 hours as the Meteorological (MeT) office said on Thursday that scattered to widespread rain/snow is expected.

“Scattered to widespread rain/snow is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had minus 3.2, Pahalgam minus 4.5 and Gulmarg minus 4.8 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Kargil minus 10.8 and Leh minus 12.6 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 6, Katra 7.6, Batote 2.1, Banihal minus 0.2 and Bhaderwah 0.6 as the minimum temperature.

20221229-093604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pay Rs 1,788 cr penalty amount to rubber producers: farmers’ group...

    Arjun Mathur didn’t read ‘The Gone Game’ script in both seasons

    Jio launches new entertainment plans under JioFiber postpaid

    No fine for not wearing mask, Delhi govt issues orders