The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) on Saturday kicked off a five-day ‘Jeevan Vidya Shivir’ for the teachers of Delhi government schools at the Thyagraj Stadium here.

Nearly 4,000 teachers from different Delhi government schools are participating in the Shivir to be held from January 28 to February 1.

Jeevan Vidya Shivir is a co-existence workshop based on coexistential philosophy of renowned philosopher A. Nagraj.

“The next five days will be very important for the teachers. Many good things are being done in the current education system, but there are still many flaws in it. The Shivir will help teachers build their capacity to find those gaps present in the education system and fill them,” said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia while participating in a session on Saturday.

“We are preparing brilliant professionals in our schools. Due to the hard work of our teachers, the students of Delhi government schools are now going to IITs and various premier medical institutes. The education system has started guaranteeing that we will make the children excellent professionals, but we cannot guarantee that they will be better human beings who will do good to society,” he added.

While addressing the teachers at the session, Sisodia also said that this camp will help Delhi government school teachers find answer to the question – How can we guarantee that Delhi government school children will become good human beings?

20230128-224203