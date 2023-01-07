SCG Trust Chairman Tony Shepherd said he is open to considering hosting a pink ball Test in their traditional new year slot to deal with light issues that have plagued the early part of the ongoing third Test between Australia and South Africa, which is heading for a draw.

Six of the seven recent Tests played at the SCG have been interrupted by rain, with four of those matches ending in drawn affairs. A stat by ABC statistician Ric Finlay has shown 25 days of play have been lost to the weather at SCG Tests, more than every other Test venue in Australia combined.

“No, I don’t think so. I think this is the tradition and we’ve just got to live with the climate. I had a chat yesterday with Nick Hockley… I think he’s doing a terrific job at Cricket Australia. I raised with him a couple of options there and I said, well look, we could make it a pink ball test.”

“And one of our directors, Jane, she suggested, why don’t we have a pink ball test and sell the balls after the game and put the proceeds into the McGrath Foundation. Or the alternative would be if you had that sort of light issue towards the end of the day, just have a bag of pink balls there, worn ones and substitute them,” said Shepherd on SEN Test Cricket show.

Asked about his views on a pink ball Test at the SCG, Shepherd remarked he would be happy to see it in whichever way it happens. “I would, absolutely. We could do a day nightery or just use a pink ball the whole game. I think it would be quite good, I’m sure the McGrath foundation would love it too with the pink ball at the Pink Test.”

Shepherd also denied the light towers not being strong enough was an issue at the SCG. “We could probably light half of Sydney with these towers… that was not the issue. I think it’s an iconic event on the sporting calendar, people plan their entire holiday’s around it, we saw over 30,000 people come out on day one.”

“Particularly now with the Pink Test… There’s so much going on and around the ground, but obviously we all want to see as much cricket as possible.”

