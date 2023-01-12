INDIALIFESTYLE

Scheduled Caste panel withdraws arrest order of Punjab official

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on Thursday withdrew its orders regarding the arrest of Principal Secretary, School Education, Jaspreet Talwar and her presentation before the Commission.

According to the fresh order, the Principal Secretary School Education will appear before the commission without police action on January 17.

The Principal Secretary was summoned for hearing in the matter of appointment of junior and general category principals as education officer and principals of year 2010.

In a communication to the DGP last week, the court officer of the NCSC clearly mentioned that a warrant has been issued against Jaspreet Talwar, Principal Secretary, for not attending the hearing before the Commission on January 2.

“The NCSC, while exercising power of the Civil Court under Article 338 (8), orders you to arrest and bring her before the commission at 11 a.m. on January 17,” said the court officer.

The NCSC had further asked the DGP to return the warrant on or before January 17 at 11 a.m. with an endorsement, certifying the day and the manner in which the orders have been executed, or the reason why it has not been executed.

