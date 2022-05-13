Taking note of the representation from Amar Singh, DSP (Jail), regarding harassment of his family by Punjab Police, National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Chairman Vijay Sampla has asked the Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) and the DGP (Prisons) to join case hearing on May 23 at its headquarters in Delhi.

The NCSC has directed Punjab Police to file the latest status report before the date of hearing.

While submitting a written complaint, Amar Singh said: “I belong to the SC category and I am a resident of Saheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Punjab. While I was doing my duty, DIG Surinder Singh Saini and DGP P.K. Sinha had framed two false FIRs against me and pressed several charges, to stop my promotion.

“I had also taken up the matter before the Commission (Chandigarh office), who had directed the Director Bureau of Investigation, Punjab, to investigate the matter impartially and submit the report. However, no action has been taken against the duo so far.”

“In the meantime, Sangrur Police is regularly raiding my residence and is also harassing and threatening my family members. On May 5, this year, a Station House Officer of police raided my house without the permission of the magistrate concerned and misbehaved with my wife and brother.

“Police also threatened to falsely implicate them by pressing false cases. Not only this, police officials then snatched three mobile phones from my family members and fled,” alleged Amar Singh.

However, invoking relevant clause Section (7) of the rules of procedures of the commission, the NCSC intimated Punjab Police that the matter of Amar Singh are under seize of the commission and till the matter is under consideration of the commission status quo of the case may be maintained.

The NCSC warned Punjab Police that no atrocity be made against the petitioner as well as his family members. If found otherwise the commission will take necessary action against the persons as per the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, as amended from time to time.

NCSC has also asked both the officials to bring along an up-to-date action taken report along with all relevant documents, including the relevant files, case diaries, etc.

