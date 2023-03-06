The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has asked the Odisha government to submit a detailed report on the diversion of District Mineral Foundation (DMF) funds in the tribal areas of the state within one month.

The Commission led by chairperson Harsh Chouhan on Monday conducted a review meeting with the state government officials here.

The NCST took stock in the implementation of Constitutional and legal rights, review of socio-economic development and safeguard of the Scheduled Tribes in Odisha.

Due to lack of awareness among the tribal people about the DMF (district mineral foundation) fund, they are being neglected, said Chouhan.

The state government needs to address the issues relating to diversion and non-utilisation of ST Component funds which have been reserved for the welfare of the tribes in the state under various heads, he said.

The chairperson expressed dissatisfaction over the non-formation of a separate department to look into the welfare of tribals, like at the Centre.

Chouhan said the Commission will send a proposal to the Odisha government in this regard.

The Commission found that absence of basic amenities like water, roads, electricity which are necessary for human life, poor job opportunities in PSUs, extremely poor telephonic connectivity in tribal areas and other government services for STs.

The NCST also observed the pathetic and un-human conditions of boys and girls in residential hostels and schools.

It has suggested that to make PESA Rule for implementation of PESA Act in state. No action against the officials and the person who issued and received the fake and/or false ST caste certificates, he added.

