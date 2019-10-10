Scheer to scrap admission fees to Canada’s national museums

Feeling the need to compete with the other political parties, Conservative leader Andrew Scheer announced that if elected, he’d scrap admission fees from all of Canada’s national museums.

Removing these fees will make it easier for families to learn about Canada’s proud history and will make school field trips and family vacations more affordable.

“National museums celebrate Canada by sharing our foundational stories and most cherished artifacts, the very things that make us Canadian. They are places of beauty, discovery, and inspiration,” said Scheer. “Making them more accessible to Canadians and visitors is part of our plan to celebrate Canadian culture and make life more affordable for families across the country.”

As Prime Minister, Andrew Scheer will make it free to visit national museums 365 days a year for every visitor.

There are nine national museums across Canada:

• Canada Agriculture and Food Museum (Ottawa, Ontario)

• Canadian Museum of History (Gatineau, Quebec)

• Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 (Halifax, Nova Scotia)

• Canada Science and Technology Museum (Ottawa, Ontario)

• National Gallery of Canada (Ottawa, Ontario)

• Canada Aviation and Space Museum (Ottawa, Ontario)

• Canadian Museum of Nature (Ottawa, Ontario)

• Canadian Museum for Human Rights (Winnipeg, Manitoba)

• Canadian War Museum (Ottawa, Ontario)

A new Conservative government will also designate the RCMP Heritage Centre in Regina, Saskatchewan as a national museum. Admission would naturally be free. -CINEWS