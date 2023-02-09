A scheme to solve the problems of the voiceless and helpless people will be formulated in this year’s state Budget to be presented on February 17, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is all set to present the last Budget of the incumbent BJP government before Assembly elections scheduled later this year, said on Thursday.

Talking to reporters here, the Chief Minister said that the working class, farmers, labourers, dalits, the poor and women will be taken care of in the Budget.

The upcoming Budget will also focus on the improvement of the economy, healthcare and education, besides stressing on creating jobs and inclusive growth for one and all.

On Cabinet expansion, Bommai said a decision in this regard will be taken at the appropriate time.

The Chief Minister also announced the opening of five new traffic police stations in Bengaluru, which will be provided with a DCP, staff, vehicles, and all the equipment to deal with traffic issues. Besides, the construction of 12 new corridor roads will be taken up in the state capital.

Bommai said with the opening of a new underpass, the problem of traffic congestion between Whitefield and MG Road has been solved.

The Chief Minister said he had seen heavy traffic on HAL Road and had asked officials to give suggestions. Based on their advice, this work has been completed on priority.

Bommai also claimed that Bengaluru is the fastest-growing city with 5,000 new vehicles being added to the roads daily. Besides, this city has a floating population of nearly 10 lakh people daily. There is a need to chalk out short-term and long-term plans to deal with this, he said.

Under the ‘Amrit Nagarotthana’ scheme, the construction of 11 overpasses has been sanctioned. Under the same scheme, a Rs 3,000 crore grant has been released for the construction of roads.

A special commissioner has been appointed for traffic management and now traffic problems have reduced, he said.

Vehicles coming from outside have been regulated by deploying more traffic personnel to prevent traffic snarls, Bommai added.

“Ours is a responsive government which gives priority to Bengaluru. The ministers have done a good job in their respective portfolios. The government is working hard to protect ‘Brand Bengaluru’,” he said.

20230209-213802