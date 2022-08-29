WORLD

Scholz to give speech on EU’s ‘turning point’ during Prague trip

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is set to give a keynote speech touching on a major shift in European policy when he visits Prague on Monday.

The speech, part of his first visit to the Czech Republic as leader of the German government, will address a “turning point of the European Union” and its effects on the bloc, dpa news agency quoted officials as saying ahead of the event.

Scholz already used the phrase “turning point” in February to describe the impact of Russia’s attack on Ukraine and the resulting shift of German foreign and security policy.

The Chancellor is set to give a 60-minute speech in the Karolinum, the historic main building of Charles University, which was founded in 1348 and is one of the oldest universities in Europe.

His predecessor, Angela Merkel, also spoke in the Karolinum in 2008.

Afterwards, Scholz is set to meet Prime Minister Petr Fiala.

Talks are likely to focus on European energy policy, visa restrictions for Russian tourists and arms deliveries to Ukraine.

The Czech Republic took over the EU Council presidency on July 1.

A meeting of foreign ministers will take place in Prague on Tuesday and Wednesday, and an EU summit is planned there for the beginning of October.

