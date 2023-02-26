BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Scholz visits SUN Mobility facility in B’luru, checks out futuristic energy solutions

NewsWire
0
0

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz who visited the SUN Mobility Technology Centre as part of his day-long visit to Bengaluru on Sunday had first-hand experience of swapping a battery in electric vehicles in India.

The leading provider of universal energy infrastructure and services for electric vehicles (EVs), SUN Mobility hosted the German Chancellor at its facility in Bengaluru to showcase India’s futuristic mobility and energy solutions for the world.

Accompanied by a high-level German delegation, the Chancellor took a tour of the company’s development centre to understand how India is working with high-end advanced technologies to provide affordable mass mobility solutions to lead the transition that is electric, clean, and green.

During the one-hour visit, Chetan Maini, Co-founder and Chairman, SUN Mobility, along with Anant Badjatya, CEO, SUN Mobility interacted with the German Chancellor and discussed India’s clean-tech aspirations and how the country is leading the electric mobility transition with cutting-edge innovations and solutions that are designed in India, for the world.

“Today, India stands at the forefront of electric mobility solutions and is bolstering the shift to clean energy transition. As the world comes together to embrace the electric mobility transformation, India is innovating solutions that are affordable, accessible, and available to the masses. It was a privilege to engage with Olaf Scholz and the German delegation on the advanced sustainable energy solutions we build in India, for the world,” said Chetan Maini, co-founder and chairman, SUN Mobility.

Speaking of the event, the spokesperson for Chancellor Scholz said: “The Chancellor was introduced to the unique ‘battery swapping’ concept, wherein commercial two-and-three wheelers do not need long charging times but can swap out their batteries in an instant. This is all the more important as two-and-three wheelers cause the majority of carbon emissions in the mobility sector in India. Innovative concepts such as SUN Mobility’s, which are affordable and tailored to the Indian market, are vital when it comes to a global shift towards greener mobility.

“In the future, SUN Mobility could partner with German companies and possibly bring their concept to the European market. Already the German company Bosch has a 20 per cent stake in SUN Mobility, a further symbol of Indo-German partnership in green mobility,” the spokesperson added.

As part of the visit, the Chancellor took a walkthrough of SUN Mobility’s manufacturing facilities, command and control centre, battery assembly line and battery swapping stations dedicated for electric two-and-three wheelers, as well as for swappable electric buses.

20230226-221005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian EV industry attracted $1.7 bn of PE/VC funds in 2021:...

    Hackers steal over $100 mn from top crypto exchange Binance

    Delhi govt to maintain 20% reduction in circle rates of properties

    CBI raids premises of ABG Shipyards, directors in loan fraud case...