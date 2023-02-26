German Chancellor Olaf Scholz who visited the SUN Mobility Technology Centre as part of his day-long visit to Bengaluru on Sunday had first-hand experience of swapping a battery in electric vehicles in India.

The leading provider of universal energy infrastructure and services for electric vehicles (EVs), SUN Mobility hosted the German Chancellor at its facility in Bengaluru to showcase India’s futuristic mobility and energy solutions for the world.

Accompanied by a high-level German delegation, the Chancellor took a tour of the company’s development centre to understand how India is working with high-end advanced technologies to provide affordable mass mobility solutions to lead the transition that is electric, clean, and green.

During the one-hour visit, Chetan Maini, Co-founder and Chairman, SUN Mobility, along with Anant Badjatya, CEO, SUN Mobility interacted with the German Chancellor and discussed India’s clean-tech aspirations and how the country is leading the electric mobility transition with cutting-edge innovations and solutions that are designed in India, for the world.

“Today, India stands at the forefront of electric mobility solutions and is bolstering the shift to clean energy transition. As the world comes together to embrace the electric mobility transformation, India is innovating solutions that are affordable, accessible, and available to the masses. It was a privilege to engage with Olaf Scholz and the German delegation on the advanced sustainable energy solutions we build in India, for the world,” said Chetan Maini, co-founder and chairman, SUN Mobility.

Speaking of the event, the spokesperson for Chancellor Scholz said: “The Chancellor was introduced to the unique ‘battery swapping’ concept, wherein commercial two-and-three wheelers do not need long charging times but can swap out their batteries in an instant. This is all the more important as two-and-three wheelers cause the majority of carbon emissions in the mobility sector in India. Innovative concepts such as SUN Mobility’s, which are affordable and tailored to the Indian market, are vital when it comes to a global shift towards greener mobility.

“In the future, SUN Mobility could partner with German companies and possibly bring their concept to the European market. Already the German company Bosch has a 20 per cent stake in SUN Mobility, a further symbol of Indo-German partnership in green mobility,” the spokesperson added.

As part of the visit, the Chancellor took a walkthrough of SUN Mobility’s manufacturing facilities, command and control centre, battery assembly line and battery swapping stations dedicated for electric two-and-three wheelers, as well as for swappable electric buses.

