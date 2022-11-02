INDIA

School boy found dead in mysterious circumstances in Kanpur

NewsWire
0
0

A class 12 student, who had gone reportedly missing from Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, was found dead in a secluded place near his school, police said.

Assistant Divisional Commissioner of Police (Kanpur), Brijesh Srivastava, said that there were no injury marks on the body of 18-year-old Ronil Sarkar.

“We are waiting for the post-mortem report. The police will probe how the boy reached the secluded place, which is around 500 metre from his school,” he added.

Police, meanwhile, have converted the missing report case into a murder FIR.

According to police, Ronil went to school on Monday morning. In the afternoon, when he did not return home, his family began to look for him and met his tuition teacher. After failing to trace him, Ronil’s family lodged a missing persons’ report.

On Tuesday, a local informed the police about spotting the body of a youth near a railway track.

Since the body had a school uniform, they contacted school authorities for identification.

20221102-074801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CBI arrests pvt firm director in bank loan fraud case of...

    ‘Ours is a govt with conscience’, says Bommai on six months...

    Madras HC restrains filmmaker, singer from defaming Tamil director Susi Ganesan

    The first soldier-saviours of Jammu and Kashmir (Part 1)