Chandigarh, Feb 15 (IANS) Four children were killed after a school bus with 12 students onboard caught fire at Longowal town in Sangrur district in Punjab on Saturday, the police said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori said that a police team has been sent to the accident spot. Details are awaited.

