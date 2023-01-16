INDIA

School director booked for raping maid

The Kanpur Police have booked the director of an educational institute in Panki area for raping a maid in his house.

Prahlad Bajpai, a resident of Panki, runs an inter college in the area.

According to the police, the victim works as a maid in Prahlad’s house.

She told the investigators that when she reached Prahlad’s house to work on Sunday, his wife was not at home.

When Prahlad asked her to prepare ‘chaat’ for him, she went to the kitchen and started preparing it.

In the meantime, Prahlad dragged her to his room and raped her. He threatened her with dire consequences. He also gave her Rs 2,500 and asked her to keep her mouth shut, the police added.

ACP Panki, Nishank Sharma, said on the complaint of the woman, an FIR has been registered against the school director.

“A police team had raided his house but he was found to be absconding. He will soon be arrested and sent to jail,” the ACP added.

