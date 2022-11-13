INDIA

School headmaster arrested for sexually harassing Class 10 girl in K’taka

The Karnataka Police have arrested the headmaster of a school on the charges of sexually harassing a girl student in Beluru town of Hassan district, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the accused headmaster of a private school had asked a Class 10 girl to clean his office room repeatedly and sexually harassed her. The girl fearing reprisal kept quiet.

Somehow, her schoolmates came to know about the sexual harassment by the headmaster on the victim and they asked her to share this with her family. The victim then shared about her trauma with mother and cousin brother.

The family members and relatives questioned the accused. The accused headmaster had refused to come to the police station with them. The police then took him into custody and later arrested him.

The police stated that the parents of the victim were hesitant to lodge a complaint. They went to the village of the girl to record her statement. The police had the headmaster under the POCSO Act.

The accused headmaster was relieved from duty. Further investigation was on.

