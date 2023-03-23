INDIA

School headmaster booked for molesting girls in UP

The headmaster of a primary school at a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad district has been booked for allegedly molesting and physically assaulting girl students of the school after turning up drunk for duty.

The headmaster allegedly came to school drunk and molested girl students on Tuesday.

The Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) has suspended the headmaster and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against him.

Station house officer (SHO) Sant Kumar Patel said, “Police teams have been sent to arrest the 40-year-old headmaster, who is absconding. A case under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and under the POCSO Act has been registered at Amritpur police station after the parents of the victims filed a complaint.”

The SHO added, “All the victims are being produced before the magistrate to record their statements, following which further action will be taken against the accused.”

Meanwhile, after news about the incident spread, angry villagers approached block education officer Anoop Singh and complained about the matter. Some villagers also informed senior officials in the district administration.

According to police, last year in August, the accused headmaster was found half naked in an inebriated condition in the school. He created a ruckus following which he was suspended. On January 20, this year, the BSA reinstated him.

20230323-101003

