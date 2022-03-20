INDIA

‘School of Ram’ in Varanasi to spread ideals, virtues of Lord Ram

By NewsWire
‘The School of Ram’, Varanasi, a virtual platform dedicated to spreading the ideals and virtues of Lord Ram, will be setting up a library which will have stories and literature related to the Lord available in several languages of the world.

The brainchild of Prince Tiwari, a BA final year student of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), the ‘School of Ram’ has also started a month-long free of cost certificate programme management in Ramayana to apprise people of various sutras of management mentioned in the epic.

Tiwari said that, “We have decided to launch the library on the occasion of the Founder’s Day of the school. Any person may learn these sutras of management of life by donating a book on literature related to Lord Ram in any language of the world or Ramayana to the school.”

In exchange, the school will impart them training on sutras of management for a month. By learning the sutras of management, people may get success in life, he said. The name of every donor will be there on the cover page of the book.

The Ramayana library will be mainly in Kashi but its centre will also be in Jaipur. A website comprising all the details of the books available in the library is also there for the convenience of interested persons.

The library will also help those doing research on Lord Ram.

