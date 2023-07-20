INDIA

School principal gives SLC to student with wrong date of birth in Bihar’s Jamui district

NewsWire
0
0

The  principal of a government school gave a School Leaving Certificate (SLC) to a student with his date of birth mentioned as February 30, 2008 in Bihar’s Jamui district. 

The incident took place in Chakai Vajpayeedeh up-gradational middle school and the SLC was issued on April 21.

Due to the mistake, the student Aman Yadav, a native of Asanhatia Mohanpur village under Chakai police station, is unable to get admission in Class 9 in the school he wants as its principal refused to give admission due to the wrong date of birth in the SLC.

When contacted, Kapil Dev Tiwari, the district education officer of Jamui, asked for a clarification from the principal of Chakai Vajpayeedih school, Prabhu Yadav. “It was a human error which can be rectified if the student comes to the school. He has not come to the school but uploaded it on social media. We will go to the office of the district education officer to clarify things,” Tiwari said.

2023072042274

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Raja Kumari showers love on SRK; latter says ‘love you my...

    TN govt to promote Tamil culture globally: M K Stalin

    Ex CAG Rajiv Mehrishi, Sudha Murthy join PM CARES advisory board

    UP wrestler operated upon for complex ligament injury