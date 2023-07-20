The principal of a government school gave a School Leaving Certificate (SLC) to a student with his date of birth mentioned as February 30, 2008 in Bihar’s Jamui district.

The incident took place in Chakai Vajpayeedeh up-gradational middle school and the SLC was issued on April 21.

Due to the mistake, the student Aman Yadav, a native of Asanhatia Mohanpur village under Chakai police station, is unable to get admission in Class 9 in the school he wants as its principal refused to give admission due to the wrong date of birth in the SLC.

When contacted, Kapil Dev Tiwari, the district education officer of Jamui, asked for a clarification from the principal of Chakai Vajpayeedih school, Prabhu Yadav. “It was a human error which can be rectified if the student comes to the school. He has not come to the school but uploaded it on social media. We will go to the office of the district education officer to clarify things,” Tiwari said.

