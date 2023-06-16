INDIA

School recruitment case: Court raps CBI for not arresting those who got jobs against money

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigating the alleged multi-crore school recruitment scam in West Bengal faced the wrath of a special court on Friday for not arresting those who got teaching and non-teaching jobs in state-run schools by paying money.

After the CBI presented expelled youth Trinamool Congress leader Kuntal Ghosh, an accused in the case, before the court on Friday, the judge observed that while Ghosh acted as an agent, by now the CBI should have arrested some of the individuals who got job against money.

“You have mentioned names of the recipients of the proceeds of crime in your charge sheet. But what about those who had paid money and got jobs? They are also equally guilty,” the judge said.

He also said that while some people got jobs by paying money, some did not get jobs even after paying money.

“I can set aside those who did not get jobs. But why are you hesitating to name those who got jobs after paying money,” the judge questioned.

The CBI counsel said that the number of people getting jobs after paying money is too high and the central agency is conducting further investigation into the matter.

The judge of the special court then asked the CBI to submit the detailed documents on this count to the court by June 23.

