School-related Covid cases account for one third of Beijing’s flare-up

School-related Covid-19 cluster cases accounted for one-third of the total tally in Beijing’s latest flare-up since April 22, according to a media report.

Beijing’s schools have started weekly nucleic acid testing for faculty members and students as a precaution, and a Chinese health professional advised that this should be combined with regular antibody testing to further improve the detection of the virus, said The Global Times report.

Pang Xinghuo, deputy director of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control centre, said at a media briefing that Beijing reported 46 new cases from Tuesday to Wednesday afternoon, bringing the total to 138 in six days and covering eight of the city’s 16 districts.

The Beijing health commission classified five high-risk areas and 16 medium-risk areas for Covid-19 as of Wednesday.

Among the new cases, 14 were students, including nine from Chaoyang district and three from Tongzhou.

So far, the capital reported 46 infections involving pupils from six schools and two kindergartens, or 31 per cent of the total.

Thirty-six cases were reported in one middle school in Chaoyang.

After Tongzhou reported three students’ infections, the district, which is the capital’s subsidiary administrative centre and home to the offices of key municipal government organs, announced on Wednesday plans to suspend face-to-face classes for all primary and middle schools and kindergartens and turn to online courses, The Global Times reported.

20220428-131443

