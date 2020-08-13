School set ablaze in Afghanistan

Kabul, Aug 13 (IANS) Unknown armed men set a school ablaze in Taluqan city, the capital of Afghanistan’s Takhar province, on Thursday, a local official said.

Provincial police spokesman Abdul Khalil Asir confirmed the incident to Xinhua news agency, saying: “The second floor of Abu Osman Taluqani school was completely burned due to unknown reason at around 3.30 a.m. today.”

Asir also said that investigation had been initiated to determine the reason for the incident.

Three other schools were set on fire in Takhar province over the past couple of years.

The locals and officials have blamed Taliban militants for the incidents.

But the militant group, which outlawed schools for girls and modern education for boys during its six-year reign, has denied its involvement.

–IANS

ksk/