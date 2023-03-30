After Kishanganj, the district education officials in Bihar’s Bhagalpur have decided to change the school timings in view of the ongoing Muslim holy month of Ramzan, in which adults keep a day-long fast.

A letter, issued by District Education Officer Sanjay Kumar, said that all schools will be operational from 6.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. and the midday meals will be given to the students at 11.30 a.m. The schedule will be applied from April 3 and remain in force till summer vacation.

Muslim teachers have been allowed to go home one hour before the scheduled time of closure of the school, save on Thursdays and Saturdays, during Ramzan.

Earlier, Kishanganj district has also given relaxation to Muslim teachers and students to go home one hour before the scheduled time of closure of school.

The Bihar government has already allowed Muslim employees and officials to come one hour late to offices and go one hour early in the evening.

