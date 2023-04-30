HEALTHINDIA

School timings in Patna extended after weather improves

Keeping in view the improved weather conditions, the Patna district administration has decided to extend the school timing by 45 minutes from Monday (May 1).

A notice issued from the office of District Magistrate said that private and government schools will open till 11.30 a.m. from May 1 onwards. With this, the school timing in Patna will be 6.30 am to 11.30 am.

On April 18, District Magistrate Chandra Shekher Singh had announced to reduce the school timing from 11.30 a.m. to 10.45 a.m. as the maximum temperature of Patna reached above 43 degrees Celsius. Due to reduced school timing, they have reduced the period of one subject from 45 to 30 minutes. Now, with the increase of school timing, the timing of the learning period will increase accordingly and it will help to complete the syllabus on time.

In the last few days, the temperature has fallen in the district. On Sunday, the residents of Patna experienced rain and winds in the city gave huge relief from the hot and humid atmosphere.

The maximum temperature of Patna on Sunday was 36 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature was 24 degrees.

20230430-231204

