INDIA

School van catches fire in UP, 2 students suffer burn injuries

Two students sustained burn injuries after their school van caught fire in Amethi district on Wednesday.

Six other children have also suffered minor injuries.

The incident took place in the Sangrampur police circle of the district.

Circle officer, Amethi, Lallan Singh, said that all the eight students were out of danger and recuperating at the district hospital.

Prima facie, it appears that the radiator of the van burst, causing fire.

The van was in a poor condition and lacked all basic fire safety norms.

“We are conducting a probe and action will be taken against the van driver and others responsible” he said.

The injured children belong to a private school. The parents of injured children blamed the school authorities for their negligence in causing the accident.

“We had raised the issue of the van breaking down last month to the school authorities after the children were asked to push it,” said Ajay Kumar Tiwari, whose son sustained injuries.

