Schoolgirl hacked to death in Assam

An 18-year-old schoolgirl was stabbed to death by a youth in Assam’s Karimganj district, officials said on Saturday.

The youth killed the girl with a sharp machete following a dispute in Dalgram village of the district on Friday.

Munwara Begum was a Higher Secondary (HS) student at the Kaliganj Public Higher Secondary School.

Partha Protim Das, the Superintendent of police in Karimganj, told the reporters that on being informed by the locals, a police team rushed to the spot and recovered the girl’s body.

“We have detained one Jaber Ahmed in connection with the incident,” he said.

However, the weapon allegedly used in the crime is yet to be recovered.

Das said, “The girl was stabbed on her neck with a sharp machete and she succumbed to the injuries on the spot.”

After an autopsy, the body was handed over to the deceased’s family.

An investigation in the incident is underway.

