Schools, colleges in Odisha to remain closed till Puja vacation

Bhubaneswar, Aug 26 (IANS) Schools and colleges in Odisha will remain closed till Durga Puja vacation in view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik made the announcement while reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the state on Wednesday.

He extended the closure of schools and colleges till Puja vacation (till October last week) keeping in mind the concerns of parents and students.

Notably, educational institutions have been closed since March 17 in view of the pandemic in the state.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to focus on MSME, agriculture, fisheries and SHG sectors in the state to strengthen the economy.

He pressed for the creation of employment opportunities for the migrants, who have returned to the state and providing loans to them for starting small businesses.

He also asked them to provide loans to the farmers and Self Help Groups (SHGs) in the state.

