Schools in the national capital cannot deny admission to students on the ground that the admission form contains the name of a single parent, the Directorate of Education (DoE) of Delhi government said in a notification on Monday.

“All the heads of schools of all managements under the DoE are hereby directed to not deny admission to the candidates who have even one of the parents’ name in the application from,” the notification read.

Sources in the government said the decision has been taken keeping in mind that many children have lost their parents during the Covid-19 pandemic.

This decision will also help children living with a single parent.

–IANS

pd/arm