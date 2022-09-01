INDIA

Schools in Diocese of Jalandhar to remain closed on Thursday

To register a protest against church vandalism in Thakkarpura village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, all the Convent schools in the Diocese of Jalandhar are closed on Thursday.

Bishop Agnelo Gracias of Diocese of Jalandhar informed that the Christian community was quite disturbed over the mutilation of Pieta, the body of Jesus in the lap of his mother Mary after crucifixion, by the unidentified miscreants.

He said besides shutting schools in the Diocese of Jalandhar, there would be one-hour prayer in each Church on Friday and a candlelight peace procession would follow in each Deanery on Saturday.

He said the motive behind the vandalism of Infant Jesus Catholic Church was unclear.

He said they would also submit a memorandum to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and to the district commissioners.

