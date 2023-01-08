INDIA

Schools in UP to shut till Jan 14 due to cold wave

Schools in several districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, will remain closed till January 14, due to prevailing cold wave conditions.

An official notice has been issued by the district magistrates in various districts.

As per the notice, all schools in Lucknow will be closed from January 9 to 14 due to the weather conditions for students from classes 1 to 8 only.

“In view of the difficulty being faced by the students in reaching the schools due to the extreme cold wave, all schools in urban and rural areas from classes 1 to 8 will remain closed from January 9 to 14,” the notice said.

