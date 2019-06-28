Schools responsible for preparing future leadership: HRD Minister

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) Emphasising quality education to the remotest corner of the country, Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Wednesday said that schools have the responsibility of preparing the country’s future leadership.

He said the Human Resource Development Ministry has cleared the way for appointment of more than 7,000 teachers and other staff in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS). The move will address the issue of huge shortage of teachers in the Kendriya Vidyalayas.

The KVS has already completed the examination process for these posts and the results will be declared on July 8.A

Addressing the eighth deputy commissioner’s conference of KVS, he said small initiatives can bring about big change in the society and we shall motivate our children to adopt habits which can bring changes in the long run. “For a strong and prosperous India, we have to prepare a dedicated entrepreneurial generation,” he said.

“The result of these 7,499 posts are yet to be declared, which includes 4 Deputy Commissioners, 3 Vice Principals, 3,473 TGTs, 3000 PRTs along with 31 Assistant Section Officers, 269 Senior Secretariat Assistant, 38 Steno (Grade II), and 684 Junior Secretariat Assistant,” a release by the ministry said.

It added that the massive recruitment, it will be a great relief the Kendriya Vidyalayas which are facing problems due to shortage of staff and on the other hand it will facilitate the teaching learning process in Vidyalayas which will bring a positive change in the system.

At present KVS is running 1,207 Kendriya Vidyalyas which catering educational needs of more than 12.75 lakh students.

